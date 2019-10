SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Proceeds from a weekend cancer benefit featuring the Sioux City Musketeers are still being tallied, but the 2nd Annual Cross Check Cancer is already a big success.

Organizers say Saturday night’s hockey game will generate roughly $35,000 to be used in the local fight again cancer.

More than 18,000 of that comes from a postgame jersey auction.

More than 2,900 people filled the Tyson Events Center for the game that featured lavender-colored ice.