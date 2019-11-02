2nd Annual Cardinal Extravaganza at South Sioux City High School

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) –The chilly temps are a sure sign that the holiday season is upon us.

For anyone looking to get an early start on shopping, hundreds of unique gifts will be on sale in South Sioux City on Saturday at the 2nd Annual Cardinal Extravaganza at the South Sioux City High School.

On Friday, volunteers were setting up for the kid’s carnival and stage for local entertainment.

The event also features over 60 local vendors and crafters.

Organizers say that you can help out the local students while getting your Christmas shopping done.

“It’s just given me a lot of opportunities to help kids in my school and just my community. And the same goes for educators rising, cause I want to become a teacher when I get older. So both clubs have shaped me to who I am today and has allowed me to see what I can do to help kids,” says National Honor Society President Kandiss Voss.

Some of the activities benefit the National Honor Society and educators rising in South Sioux City.