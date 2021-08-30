$2M winning Powerball ticket sold at Yankton Hy-Vee

YANKTON, S.D. (KCAU) — A winning ticket from Saturday’s Powerball drawing was bought at a Hy-Vee store in Yankton.

The South Dakota Lottery’s weekend drawings were highlighted by a $2 million Powerball winner. The winning ticket was purchased at Hy-Vee in Yankton.

The ticket matched five winning numbers for the game’s second prize. The player also elected to add the Power Play feature, which doubled the prize to $2 million.

The winning numbers were 12, 22, 26, 46 and 59, while the Powerball was 26. Saturday’s win marks the first Powerball million-dollar prize sold in South Dakota since June 5, 2013.

The name of the winner has not yet been released.

The prize adds to the excitement surrounding Powerball, as the game recently added a Monday draw and a new Double Play feature. For more information on Powerball, click here.