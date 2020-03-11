29th NAIA DII Women’s Basketball National Championship hitting the hardwood in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The 29th Annual NAIA DII Women’s Basketball National Championship is happening in Sioux City Wednesday through Tuesday.

Thirty-two teams from all over the country will converge to the Tyson Events Center to see who will take home the banner.

The first game tips off Wednesday morning at 8:30 with Kansas Wesleyan facing off against Mayville State. The championship game takes place Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. and will be featured on ESPN 3.

Everyone involved took part in a banquet Tuesday night before the start of the tournament.

Tickets can be bought daily for games at the cost of $15 for adults and $7 for students. An all-tournament pass can be bought at $65 for adults and $42 for students.

Tickets can be purchased at the Tyson Events Center box office, by calling (855) 333-8771, or online.

For the full schedule, click here, and click here for the full bracket.

For more information on the tournament, click here.