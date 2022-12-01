SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City’s Ho Chunk Center was the place to be Thursday night for anyone still looking for a Christmas tree.

More than 70 trees and wreaths were auctioned off during a benefit for the Siouxland Foster Closet, an agency that provides gently used clothing to children and teens in foster care.

The 29th Annual Festival of Trees opened mid-November with silent bids accepted. Thursday’s live auction raised the price of some trees and at night’s end $21,000 was raised for the Siouxland Foster Closet.

“I have been seeing what a generous community Siouxland is with our non-profits, with everything that we have going on. It’s amazing to see people coming out of the woodwork and support and provide for the non-profits that are happening here. This is kind of a unique non-profit so it’s fun to see how people are finding out about it through this kind of thing and stepping up to support us,” said Rochelle Pfeifer, director of Siouxland Foster Closet.

A playhouse designs by WinneVegas Casino Resort brought $1,300 and of the dozens of trees up for bid, a tree designed by Central Bank took to honors bringing in an even $1,000.

“When I hear the stories about kids that go to foster homes, some of them with nothing, and then they’re able go to the Foster Closet and get a whole wardrobe and everything they need that is theirs, it’s pretty cool,” said Holly Graham, tree winning bidder.

Over nearly 30 years, the Festival of Trees Committee has raised more than $450,000 for charity.