27th Street to close Monday for dead tree removal

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The City of Sioux City Engineering Division has announced the closure of 27th Street between Nebraska Street and Jackson Street Monday, November 25.

The closure of 27th street will allow city crews to remove dead trees from the right-of-way safely.

The closure will start the morning of November 25 and should re-open later that afternoon, weather permitting.

A detour will be posted for drivers and will send traffic to Nebraska Street, 28th Street, and Jackson Street.

As always, drivers are advised to reduce speed, drive with caution, and obey all traffic signs and signals.