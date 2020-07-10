27th St. closed between Lafayette St. and Wall St. in Sioux City for paving repairs

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The City of Sioux City Engineering Division said that 27th Street between Lafayette Street and Wall Street will be closed for paving repairs next week.

The closure will start on the morning of July 13 and is anticipated to be done by the afternoon of July 17, depending on the weather.

Officials said it will allow crews to complete paving repairs at that location.

Drivers can use a detour route using Wall Street, 28th Street, and Lafayette Street during the closure.

27th Street Closure from Wall Street to Lafayette Street. Photo Courtesy of the City of Sioux City.

City officials are asking drivers to slow down, drive cautiously, and follow all of the traffic control signals.

