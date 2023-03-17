WAYNE, Neb. (KCAU) — A school bond vote in Wayne, Nebraska, narrowly passed.

The Wayne Community School district held a vote on the $27.9 million bond Tuesday. The margin of victory was just 30 votes with the final tally of 943 in favor and 913 against. It needed a simple majority to pass.

The money will be used to add build a new building that would include PreK-2nd grade classrooms, a gym, and media center. It would also include adding on to the Wayne High School building for improvements to the ag classroom improvements, and other renovation projects.

The school thanked the community for passing the bond.

The canvassing board was set to meet Thursday to approve the results, but due to the weather, it will take place Friday at 1:30 p.m.