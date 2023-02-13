ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — An Ireton woman had to be flown to a hospital following a car crash Sunday night.

The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that Jade Vlotho, 27, was driving around 8:49 p.m. on Jackson Avenue in a 2011 Chevrolet Equinox when she lost control of her vehicle about five miles south of Orange City. As a result, she entered the east ditch, rolled, then crossed over into the northbound lane where she came to a stop.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Vlotho was taken to an Orange City hospital initially, however, she was later flown to a hospital in Sioux Falls.

The damage to Vlotho’s car is estimated to be $15,000. The crash is under investigation.