26th annual Art Splash brings festival fun to Siouxland

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The 26th annual Art Splash is back in Riverside Park bringing talented artists and festival fun together for the 26th year in a row.

Erin Webber-Dreezen, the Sioux City Art Center development director, explained the goal of the festival.

“It’s a part of our mission to make sure that the visual arts are brought to the community and that people have exposure to the fine arts and this is one way in which we are able to do that,” said Webber-Dreezen.

More than 70 artists displayed and sold their unique art including paintings, jewelry, and yard crafts. Artist were able to show it all to the Siouxland crowd.

This is Ken Petterson’s fourth year displaying his artwork at the festival.

“I’m at Art Splash this year bringing some functional sculptures that I’ve made. It’s great to hit communities like this where you know that there are people who appreciate your work,” said Petterson.

Festival food vendors were scattered throughout the park and live music filled the air as people roamed from tent to tent but the Art Splash doesn’t stop with the art.

There are bouncy houses, face painting and fun art-making for kids, creating a fun-filled festival that everyone can enjoy.