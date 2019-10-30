265 lbs. of unused medication collected in Sioux City on National Drug Take Back Day

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – National Drug Take Back Day was on Saturday and the Sioux City Police Department and Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office were spread out through nine different stores in Sioux City to collect unused prescription medications.

According to a release, the agencies collected a total of 265 pounds of unused prescription medications. Those medications would then turned into the Drug Enforcement Agency to be disposed of properly.

National Drug Take Back is a bi-annual event that helps people properly dispose of their unused medications and it helps lower the opportunities for the drugs to be abused, according to authorities.

The Sioux City Police said the next National Drug Take Back Day will be sometime in April and if the public is unable to wait that long to dispose of their unused prescription, there is a dropbox in the lobby of the police station.