SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — North 25th Street will be closing temporarily to remove an elevated water tank.

According to a release from the City of Norfolk, North 25th Street will be closing on Thursday so that an elevated water tank may be removed.

The closure will last from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will be closed from Prospect Avenue to Hardison Drive.

The city says that residents should use caution in the area and slow down.

If you have any questions you the city said to contact the City of Norfolk Water Division at 402-844-2210.