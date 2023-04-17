PENDER, Neb. (KCAU) — The Cattlemen of Nebraska are getting ready to throw a huge party for a good cause.

Over in Pender, Nebraska, just over a hundred people met to help play the 25th annual Cattlemen’s Ball. The event is planned to go on in June.

The ball is more than just a party, however. The event is put on to raise money for cancer research and other area causes.

KCAU 9 spoke with this year’s host family about the event.

“It’s all about giving back to a good cause and people coming together,” said Craig Weborg. “The relationships made here are really tremendous. It’s a whole area, the whole of northeast Nebraska is really involved in beef producers and it’s really a showcase on beef.”

The event will be June 3rd and 4th and the goal is to raise over $2 million for cancer research. You can find more information on the Cattlemn’s Ball on their website.