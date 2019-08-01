26 train cars derail near Hull, IA

HULL, Iowa (KCAU) – UPDATE: Railway officials have said that most of the cars that derailed contained non-hazardous material or were empty.

Andy Williams, a director of public affairs for BNSF Railway, told KCAU 9 that 26 cars derailed just after 8 p.m. with 24 falling onto their side.

The mixed freight train derailment only had 31 loaded cars while the rest were empty.

Of the derailed, one car contained denatured alcohol with a minor leak at a valve, not causing a risk to the crews or the public. All other derailed cars were either empty or had non-hazardous material.

They are working to determine the cause of the derailment.

PREVIOUS: Multiple train cars derailed northwest of Hull, Iowa Wednesday night.

The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office around 8:30 p.m., they received multiple reports of the derailment five miles northwest of Hull on the BNSF Railway.

They said that about 25 cars of the total 83 derailed. The cars included refrigerated, tank, freight and rock cars. They are still working to determine the specific contents of the derailed cars.

No one was injured during the incident.

The Hull Fire Department, Hull Ambulance, Rock Valley Fire Department, Sioux County Sheriff’s Office and Lyon County Sheriff’s Office responded to the derailment location.