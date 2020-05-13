24th Annual Bishop’s Dinner for Catholic Schools restructured to online event

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Due to the potential health risks and uncertainty due to COVID-19, the Catholic School Foundation for the Diocese of Sioux City has decided to restructure the 24th Annual Bishop’s Dinner for Catholic Schools to an online event.

The event was scheduled to be held on September 12, and will now be held online on September 13 due to the pandemic.

The theme for the event will be the “Bishop’s Fundathon for Catholic Schools”.

Courtesy of the Diocese of Sioux City

There will be an online program developed in the months to come, and available on the Diocese of Sioux City’s website.

The main focus of the event will be to celebrate diocesan Catholic schools, educators, students, staff, and alumni.

Throughout the online program, supporters can make donations online, by phone, or by mailing their gift.

All of the funds raised from the event will be forwarded into a fund established by the Catholic School Foundation for tuition scholarships for students throughout the 16 Catholic school systems in the Diocese.

Businesses and individuals are still encouraged to sponsor the event or donate to the event, as in the past.

The financial goal for the fundathon is $100,000.

For more information regarding sponsorships and donations is available here.