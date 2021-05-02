24th Annual Big Brew Day celebrated in Jefferson

JEFFERSON, S.D. (KCAU) – Saturday was National Home Brew Day, and a few local brewers and winemakers got together over in Jefferson to celebrate.

At the site of the future Jefferson Beer Supply, the smell of boiling wart was in the air as brewers came together to make some brews as part of the 24th Annual Big Brew Day while showing the community what brewing is all about.

“The reason why we did start our brewery here in Jefferson is just people call it a bedroom community, and we kinda want to bring more economic development to the area through sales taxes, excise taxes things like that, and just bring traffic to town,” said Anthony Roark.

Around a dozen brewers came out for the event, and they hope to have even more next year.