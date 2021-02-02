24-year-old Storm Lake man arrested after pursuit, hitting police vehicle

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — A 24-year-old Storm Lake man was arrested after leading the Storm Lake Police Department (SLPD) and Buena Vista County Sheriff’s Office deputies on a pursuit Tuesday morning.

According to a release, on February 2 around 8:45 a.m., a Storm Lake Police officer conducted a traffic stop in the 200 Blk of Flindt Drive on a vehicle being driven by a wanted subject, identified as Jonathan Negrete, 24, of Storm Lake. Police allege Negrete had a valid Buena Vista County warrant for his arrest for failure to appear in reference to a domestic abuse assault charge.

Police attempted to take Negrete into custody, but he refused officers’ commands and fled in his vehicle. Negrete led the Storm Lake Police Department officers and deputies with the Buena Vista County Sheriff’s Department on a pursuit around the south side of the lake through Buena Vista County and back into the west side of Storm Lake.

During the pursuit, Negrete struck a Storm Lake Police vehicle in the 1100 blk of West Milwaukee Avenue, causing an estimated $10,000 combined damage to both vehicles. Negrete ultimately stopped his vehicle at 915 West Milwaukee Avenue in Storm Lake, where he was taken into custody without further incident.

Officers subsequently located a loaded firearm in Negrete’s vehicle.

As a result of the incident, Negrete was charged with the following charges:

Second-degree criminal mischief, a Class D Felony

Interference with official acts involving a firearm, a Class D Felony

Assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor

Carrying weapons, an aggravated misdemeanor

Eluding, a serious misdemeanor

Reckless driving, a simple misdemeanor

Failure to yield to emergency vehicle

Failure to obey traffic control device, a simple misdemeanor

Negrete was booked into Buena Vista County Jail on a $16,475.76 bond, in addition to the Buena Vista County warrant.

The Storm Lake Police Department was assisted by the Buena Vista County Sheriff’s Office in the incident.