Search continues for 24-year-old man missing from Parks Marina in Okoboji

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — UPDATE: Authorities are continuing to search for a 24-year-old man.

Vincent Harvey was reported missing Sunday morning at 10:42 a.m. He had last seen by the Parks Marina docks around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday. The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that personal items were found at the end of the dock.

Authorities searched through Sunday night and into Monday morning for him. Crews have also search adjacent areas on foot and by drone.

Multiple agencies have been called in to assist in the search, including Spirit Lake Fire Department, Arnolds Park/Okoboji Fire Department Dive Team, Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, and the Spirit Lake and Okoboji Police Departments. Recently, a cadaver dog from the Brookings County (South Dakota) Canine Search & Rescue has been brought in to assist with the search.

Anyone with information about Harvey’s whereabouts is asked to call the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office at 712-336-2525.

From the DCSO: The search continues today for 24 year-old Vincent Harvey from Fort Dodge, Iowa. Harvey was last seen on foot at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday night near a dock at Parks Marina and officially reported missing 10:42 a.m. Sunday morning.

