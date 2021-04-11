24 teams compete in 11th Annual Curling Classic

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A team has emerged triumphant in Sioux City’s 11th Annual Curling Classic after an icy battle.

This year, 24 teams took part in the competition.

Contestants slid heavy stones the length of the ice in hopes to have it stop on the bullseye.

Dozens wearing crazy costumes for a chance for their team to be awarded best team unform.

“I think learning how to curl is offered in different cities around this area, and you do that, and then you can see if you like it or not, I mean,” said Ron Jons with the House of Pi curling team.