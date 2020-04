LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Health officials announced 24 additional COVID-19 cases in Nebraska, bringing the state total to 279 Friday.

Currently, Nebraska has reported six deaths from the virus.

4,777 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Nebraska according to the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS).

56 Nebraska counties are under State Directed Health Measures.

The number of positive cases per county, as reported by the Nebraska DHHS are shown below.