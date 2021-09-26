23rd Starfest attendees explain early morning dedication, desire to perform

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Students from all over Siouxland gathered at Olsen Stadium for the annual Starfest marching band competition.

To students, teachers, and parents, the competition is about more than just music as they receive feedback from surrounding schools and judges.

“It’s nerve-racking, ’cause you want it to go right, and we practice every week, Tuesdays and Thursdays,” said Mahogany Vanpelt, a part of West High School’s Colorguard.

Some Siouxlanders even explained that being in a marching band is like being in a family, and it helps introverted people experience what it’s like to be a part of a group that focuses on music as an art form.

“A lot of early mornings, a lot of time and energy spent on learning the instrument and focusing on playing and moving at the same time,” said Robert Zellmer, a parent.

Lawton-Bronson Band Director Mike Meyer said teaching young people to work hard can improve their life skills.

