23rd annual Rivercade Fishing Derby kicks off

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxland families spent quality time at the 23rd annual Fleet Farm Rivercade Fishing Derby.

Hundreds of kids were given new fishing supplies before heading down to Bacon Creek to enjoy a morning of fishing. Kids also competed for a chance to win one of twenty bicycles given out as prizes.

Iowa Representative Tim Kacena said the tradition, also called the “Hooked on Fishing, Not on Drugs” Derby, is an important one for bringing families together in support of a good cause.