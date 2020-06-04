23rd Annual ‘Helping Children’ benefit golf tournament to take place in July

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) – Floyd Valley Healthcare’s Foundation is hosting the 23rd Annual “Helping Children” Benefit Golf Tournament.

The benefit is scheduled for Tuesday, July 14 and will be an 18-hole, four-person scramble.

The fee to play in the tournament, which includes the 18 holes of golf and light breakfast and lunch is $300 per team.

In 2019, over $20,000 was raised for the pediatric speech assistive equipment and to re-locate and renovate the nursery.

This year’s proceeds will be used to purchase a new wireless fetal heart monitor for the obstetrics department.

There will be hole prizes and incentives like usual, including the chance to win $10,000 towards the purchase of a car sponsored by Total Motors for making a hole-in-one on Four Green. Perspective Insurance will be sponsoring a chance to win $5,000 cash on Two Red. There will also be flight prizes for the winning foursomes.

The hospital’s notorious sticky rolls and a light lunch will also be served.

The foundation golf tournament was founded in 1997. Past chairs have been Fred and Susie Sitzmann, Craig and Cristi Bauerly, and Jack and Kathy Frus. Shane and Peggy Sitzmann accepted the role as tournament chairs in 2018.

“The Helping Children Benefit Golf Tournament has consistently impacted our community by making a difference in the lives of local children. We are proud to be part of such a great cause and a fun event to enjoy a day of golf and camaraderie. The community involvement and generosity in this event is truly a blessing and we look forward to another successful benefit,” Peggy and Shane Sitzmann said.

Since its inception, the tournament has raised over $220,000 for pediatric services at Floyd Valley Healthcare with thousands of golfers taking part.

To schedule a tee time, call the Willow Creek Golf Course at 712-546-6849.

For any additional questions about the tournament, and to provide team information, contact Amy Harnack at 712-546-3348 at Floyd Valley Healthcare.

