23rd Annual Face Off for Charity looks different this year

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The 23rd Face Off for Charity event benefiting the Boys and Girls Home looks a bit different this year.

The on-ice dinner with the Musketeers players has been canceled, and in its place, a sports memorabilia auction is being done online.

The auction features several hockey sweaters hand autographed by former Musketeers players, some now in the National Hockey League.

Meals, over night stays and other one of a kind items are also included.

Click here for more information and to view the auction items. Bids can be made through Sunday.

