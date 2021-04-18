23rd Annual Face Off for Charity goes online

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Despite changes required by COVID-19, several former Sioux City Muskies are helping to make another long-running charity event successful.

This year’s “Face Off For Charity” is happening online instead of on the ice.

For the past 23 years, proceeds from the dinner and auction have gone to support kids served by the Boys and Girls Home and Family Services.

Organizers said COVID-19 has changed a lot of things, but they hope supporters will go to the website and make a bid on auction items from former players as well as a dinner and stay-cation packages.

“We know we sitll have tremendous support in this community. This year, more than ever, because of COVID, it’s important that we have the support of our community,” said Terry Dooley with Boys and Girls Home and Family Services.

“It’s hard to put into words. It’s important to give back and when you see the end product, it makes you feel good,” said former Musketeers player Tommy Olczyh.

“When you see people from Boys and Girls Home get up and speak about how much it means to them, it makes you feel good too,” said Neal Poink of the Winnipeg Jets.

The auction closes at 8 p.m. on Sunday.