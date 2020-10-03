22nd Annual Hallowfest to take place on October 10, 17

PONCA, Neb. (KCAU) – The 22nd Annual Hallowfest at Ponca State Park will take place this year on October 10 and 17. However, the festival might look a little different than before.

The event will feature family activities such as crafts, Pumpkin Carving Content, Cabin and Campground Decoration Contest, Creepy Crawly Critter Corner Programs, and a Haunted Drive.

However, due to COVID-19, morning crafts will be take-and-go, and all supplies per craft will be assembled into a kit that guests can take back to their cabin or campsite for assembly. The Pumpkin Carving Contest will be altered to allow social distancing. Creepy Crawly Critter Corner Programs will replace the 2020 Pumpkin Roll Obstacle Course and Pet Costume Parade.

The Haunted Hayrack Rides will be altered to a Haunted Drive. During this event, guests will drive their own vehicles on a haunted route. Buses, people in the back of a pickup, motorcycles, personal ATV/UTVs, and personal hayracks will not be allowed during the Haunted Drive. Guests that want to participate in the Haunted Ride should preregister on October 5 starting at 8 a.m.

