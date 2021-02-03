22-year-old Sioux City man sentenced for possessing gun after high-speed pursuit

Levi Bergenske in 2019. Photo courtesy of the Woodbury County Jail. Bergenske was sentenced to a prison sentence after unlawfully possessing a gun and leading authorities on a high-speed pursuit in 2019.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A 22-year-old Sioux City man was sentenced to more than six years in prison for unlawfully possessing a gun after leading authorities on a high-speed pursuit in 2019.

According to a release, Levi Bergenske, 22, of Sioux City, received the sentencing after an August 26, 2020 guilty plea to one count of possession of a firearm by a felon. Bergenske was previously convicted of second-degree theft and interference with official acts while armed with a dangerous weapon, both in Woodbury County, Iowa.

Evidence at Bergenske’s, change of plea and sentencing hearings revealed that on January 17, 2019, law enforcement attempted to execute a stop of a vehicle driven by Bergenske. At the time, he had five outstanding warrants for his arrest in the state of Iowa and was under the influence of marijuana and methamphetamine. Bergenske refused to stop his vehicle and led authorities on a high-speed vehicle pursuit, at times exceeding speeds of 80 miles per hour on Floyd Boulevard and Outer Drive in Sioux City, Iowa. He failed to stop at a red light, drove off the roadway, and would sometimes drive into oncoming lanes of traffic.

Authorities were able to stop Bergenske by using the Pursuit Intervention Technique (PIT maneuver) immobilizing Bergenske’s vehicle against a concrete sign. After Bergenske continued to resist arrest, officers utilized a baton to break the driver’s window, and extricate a still-combative Bergenske. Two handguns, ammunition, and 9 grams of methamphetamine were located inside the car. A search of Bergenske’s home revealed a third handgun, ammunition, and another 22 grams of methamphetamine.

Bergenske has a criminal history. Before the instant offense, Bergenske violently resisted store employees’ attempts to stop him from committing a theft twice. He had illegally possessed a loaded firearm in the past as well.

Bergenske was sentenced in Sioux City by United States District Court Chief Judge Leonard T. Strand on January 20. He was sentenced to more than 6 years imprisonment. He must also serve a three-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

The case was investigated by the Sioux City, Iowa Police Department and the U.S. Department of Justice, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Forde Fairchild.