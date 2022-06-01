MONDAMIN, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa officials are reporting a person died after a crash in Harrison County on Tuesday.

The Iowa State Patrol reported a fatal crash, claiming Thomas Peasley, 22, of Pisgah, was in a vehicle heading north on Kelly Avenue near 180th Trail Tuesday around 6:58 p.m.

The report said the vehicle lost control, left the road, rolled, and landed in a west ditch on the driver’s side. Peasley sustained fatal injuries, and the report stated he wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.

Passenger Michael Rodriquez, 24, of Council Bluffs, was injured during the crash and taken to CHI Mo Valley Hospital.

Officials believe alcohol was involved in the crash.