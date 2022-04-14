ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — 22 artists from five states will exhibit and sell work as part of the Orange City Tulip Festival’s ArtBurst.

The art sale will take place on the grounds of the Sioux County Courthouse beginning at 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on May 20 and 21.

The show will include metalwork, photography, ceramics, fiber, jewelry, mixed media, stained glass, and acrylic oil, and watercolor paintings.

ArtBurst is a juried exhibition with best-of-show cash prizes awarded for both two-dimensional and three-dimensional work.

Admission is free to the public.

For more information, email artburst@octulipfestival.com.