SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – For 21 years the Siouxland Native American community has hosted the March to Honor Lost Children. This event recognizes the children that were taken by the Department of Homeland Security and placed into foster care.

The march began at 7:30 Wednesday morning at the War Eagles Grave before stopping at Rosecrance Jackson Centers, the Urban Native Center, and the Woodbury Courthouse.

“After twenty-one years the native community is at the forefront. A lot of times we are forgotten. No communication, no love so to speak, but the relatives, Sioux City Community Housing, they’ve opened the doors. They come to our seat meetings and we talk about our native children and families,” said Terry Medina, Siouxland community Native American advocate at Siouxland Human Investment Partnerships.

Despite the colder morning, 348 people marched through downtown Sioux City.

“We’ve marched in 30 below weather, snow storms, rain storms, we continue on the tradition. It is a tradition to honor our lost native children and bring awareness to foster care,” said Medina.

The morning finished off at the Sioux City Convention Center for prayer and a traditional meal.