21st annual Hallowfest comes to an end for the year

PONCA, Neb. (KCAU) – The 21st Annual Hallowfest came to an end at Ponca State Park on October 19.

They finished their two-weekend Hallowfest celebration with their second weekend having guests of all ages participating in several of the activities.

There were crafts and fortune-telling in the morning followed by the Pumpkin Roll Obstacle Course, Pet Costume Parade and a maze.

There was also s’mores, lawn games, campsite and cabin decorating contest, and the pumpkin carving contest.

The winners from October 19 Pumpkin Carving Contest are Ramie Furr, 5, from Lincoln, Nebraska; Harper Keber, 11, from Omaha, Nebraska; and Olivia Martin, 21, Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

For the Cabin and Campsite Decorating Contest on October 12, the winners are Dennis Johnson from South Sioux City, Nebraska in the Turkey Ridge campground; Brian Davey from Blair, Nebraska in the Oak Bluff campground, and Tood Wick from Blair, Nebraska for best-decorated cabin.

On October 19, the Cabin and Campsite Decorating Contest winners are, John MaClean from Omaha, Nebraska in Turkey Ridge campground, Sue Went from Norfolk, Nebraska in Oak Bluff campground, and Yuvonne Arens from Randolph, Nebraska for best-decorated cabin.

The 22nd Annual Hallowfest at Ponca State Park dates are October 10 and October 17, 2020.

