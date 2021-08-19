217th Omaha Tribe Pow Wow returns with new COVID safety protocol

MACY, Neb. (KCAU) – The 217th Annual Omaha Tribe Pow Wow returns this year with new COVID-19 safety protocols. The pow wow has been around longer than the state of Nebraska and officials said COVID-19 safety protocols won’t be in the way of the cultural festivities.

Andre Saunsoci is one of the announcers for this year’s event. He said he’s been attending the celebration for his entire life.

“I turned 45 this year and my parents, my grandparents, my great grandparents have been here,” said Saunsoci.

Raymond Sheridan is a committee member for the Omaha Tribe Pow Wow. He said organizers put extra safety measures in place to make this years event possible.

“We have an area here where it’s going to be considered a high transition zone. And inside these orange lines here, is where we’re asking everyone to wear a mask. We’re following the direction of the tribal council in their mask mandate that they have in effect for the tribal reservation,” Raymond Sheridan said.

But, masks won’t be in the way of what the pow wow has to offer.

“Families come together and in that arena they sing, they dance, they come together and enjoy themselves there. But during that time also they’re praying,” said Sheridan.

“You know, we’ve got to take our precautions as Omaha people, this is like our fourth or fifth pandemic we survived. Dating all the way back to the first smallpox era, we’ve been here long enough, we know how to survive,” said Saunsoci.

The Omaha Tribe Pow Wow will go on until August 22. Sheridan said they’re expecting more than 3,000 people to attend.