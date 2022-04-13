SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man in his early twenties has been sentenced to prison for a gun possession crime.

According to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Criston Nunez-Morris, 21, of Sioux City, was sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty to being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

Hearings brought forward evidence that alleged Nunez-Morris had used marijuana, cocaine, and ecstasy while he had two guns and ammunition in his possession. The two guns had been stolen, and Nunez-Morris reportedly admitted the guns were connected to drug trafficking.

Nunez-Morris was arrested while in possession of marijuana, cocaine, ecstasy, and a digital scale. He was sentenced to 25 months in prison with a two-year term of supervised release.

This criminal case was a part of "Project Safe Neighborhoods."