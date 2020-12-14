21-year-old killed after rear-ending semi in Sac County

SAC COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — A 21-year-old was killed after rear-ending a semi in Sac County Monday morning.
According to the Iowa State Patrol, Courtney Graffunder, 21, of Sac City, was driving north on Highway 71 around 8:52 a.m. Monday morning. Graffunder failed to stop and hit the rear of a semi that was waiting to turn left into 1887 Highway 71. Graffunder was killed as a result of the crash.
Authorities said Graffunder was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
