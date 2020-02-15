21 Sioux City Community School District buildings earn ENERGY STAR certification

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Twenty-one Sioux City Community School District (SCCSD) buildings have earned the 2019 ENERGY STARs for superior energy performance.
The following SCCSD buildings have earned their certification:
- Bryant Elementary
- Clark Early Childhood Center
- East High School
- East Middle School
- Educational Service Center
- Hunt A+ Arts Elementary
- Irving Dual Language Elementary
- Leeds Elementary
- Liberty Elementary
- Loess Hills Computer Programming Elementary
- Morningside STEM Elementary
- Nodland Elementary
- North High School
- North Middle School
- Perry Creek Elementary
- Riverside Elementary
- Spalding Park Environmental Sciences Elementary
- Sunnyside Elementary
- Unity Elementary
- West High School
- West Middle School.
It is the sixth year that the school district has earned an ENERGY STAR certification, reflecting a legacy of continued energy savings.
These certifications were earned due to the efforts put in place by the District’s Energy Management program and supported by its employees.
In the past four years, their ENERGY STAR certifications have earned Sioux City recognition on the top 10 list of energy-efficient like-size communities.
The ENERGY STAR is given out by the federal government for superior performance in energy efficiency.
It is the only energy efficiency certification in the United States that is based on actual, verified energy performance.
