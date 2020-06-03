21 new COVID-19 cases in Thurston County, 3 in Wayne County

WAYNE, Neb. (KCAU) – There were 21 new COVID-19 cases in Thurston County and three new cases in Wayne County.

Of the new cases in the two counties, health officials said that 14 are female and the other 10 are male.

According to a release from the Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department (NNPHD), the 24 new cases in their health district brings their total to 165 positive cases. NNPHD serves Cedar, Dixon, Thurston, and Wayne Counties. They have another 44 tests pending and 811 negative tests for the coronavirus.