SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)– In an average year, realtors are seeing anywhere between 500-700 houses listed in Sioux City. However, in 2023, there were only 462 on the market, many of those staying for 90 days.

“Overall slight decline in deed transfers, it’s been short on inventory which has pushed the average sale price up to the highest levels that we’ve ever seen in the Siouxland marke,” Re-Max Prime owner Aaron Bircher said. “We wrapped up the year at about $240,000, we saw averages around $250,000. The national average is closer to $400,000 but this is as close as we’ve been to the national average.”

“Last year we had two sites,” Bertrand Construction owner Rick Bertrand said. “Going on an average year, we put up anywhere from 12 to 14 houses, and last year we back it off a little bit. We did anywhere from eight to 10.”

Due to high interest rates, sales for homes stalled.

“Rising interest rates affect not just the buyer, but it affects here in construction,” Bertrand said. “You start opening up multiple sites, and when you’re having to carry large chunks of money, it tends to make you pause, because again you don’t know if there’s a buyer on the other end.”

“Rates were as high as 8%, but they’ve been coming down,” Bircher said. “I think it’s a great time to buy, it’s a really good time to sell. I mean, you have short inventory, but you also don’t have as many bidding wars taking place.”

Both construction companies and realtors are saying the new year seems promising for new and returning home buyers and sellers.

“You know inflation is still there and it’s real,” Bertrand said, “but with less builders building right now, you’re seeing the subcontractors starting to drop their prices a little bit. So it’s starting to balance out, create some stability in the market. Overall I’m optimistic.”

“I think more sellers are going to come back into the market as rates come down,” Bircher said, “because people have been a little bit pent up due to the state of interest rates and the economy. I just think we’re gonna see a lot of changes this year.”

Bircher said for the past 90 days interest rates have continued to drop to 6%, the lowest he’s seen in 18 months. He also said that Siouxland could see it drop to 5% by the end of 2024.