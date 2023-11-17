SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Friday was the second day of the 2023 Tour of Homes hosted by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland.

The tour is taking place in the north side of Sioux City at five homes, which are already professionally decorated for the holidays.

This is the biggest fundraiser of the year for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland. The proceeds from the tour goes towards the nonprofit’s mentorship program.

“We serve hundreds of kids every year by matching them with positive female and male role models, big families and big couples,” executive director Kristie Arlt said. “So we are so grateful that Siouxland turns out every year to support this tour.”

“We are once again sold out,” she said. “We could not serve the kids that we serve at the capacity that we do without the support of the Siouxland community.”

Tickets for the night tours sold out in two weeks. They are expected to have 15,000 people tour by the end of the day on Saturday.