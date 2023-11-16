SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — This year’s tour of homes for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland is underway.

The fundraiser every year takes guests on a tour of several specially decorated homes, which are all ready for the holidays. This year the tour will take place in the northside of Sioux City.

If you want to check out the event then you better hurry! Tickets are mostly sold out for the event running through November 18th.

The proceeds from the annual event are used to support Big Brothers Big Sisters’ youth mentoring program.

KCAU 9 is once again a proud sponsor of the holiday event.