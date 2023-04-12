SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Tyson Events Center was packed with animals and high-flying acrobats on Wednesday for the first night of the Abu Bekr Shrine Circus.

While there are elephants, camels, and dancing bears for the audience to take in, there are also fun activities for kids to enjoy. Those include face painting and camel rides.

But it’s not just all fun and games, there’s a purpose to this circus.

“That’s what keeps the lights and the heat on at Abu Bekr all year long,” said David Krogh with the Abu Bkr Shrine Circus, “So, without the circus, we’re not financially stable. So, that’s why it’s so important for us and it’s such a great event for the community.”

This is the 71st year for the show in Sioux City. All proceeds from the Circus go to support the Abu Bekr’s fraternal operations.