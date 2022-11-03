SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Small businesses in the tri-state area got attention Thursday. The Siouxland Chamber of Commerce hosted vendors for Small Business Expo at the Tyson Event Center.

More than 50 vendor businesses joined in. Vendors ranged from food and beverage to various products available to the public, just before the holiday season.

“Our small businesses are vital to any community and especially to the Siouxland community, so as a Siouxland Chamber we really wanted to stand behind our small business members,” said Laura Brighton, Siouxland Chamber of Commerce Director of Events.

The event, first held in 2012, ran until 6:30 pm at the Tyson Events Center.