SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Across the nation Sunday, thousands of moms were front and center in honor of Mother’s Day.

In Sioux City, a brunch at the Abu Bekr Shrine Temple hosted their Mother’s Day Brunch. Nearly 400 Siouxlanders came out for the event for all of the fixings, like eggs and french toast,

The event was mostly for mothers, but it also allows the temple to show off to the public and display its purpose.

“What this does, it gets our name out; which is great because we want more people to know about the Shriners. What this does for the wrecking crew, this helps with our parade equipment, keeping things up and running orders, so we can do parades for the Siouxland area,” said Abu Bekr Shriners Director Arrod Knudsen.

The Shriners weren’t the only Siouxlanders thinking of mom yesterday, deployed airmen with the 185th Air Refueling Wing reached out with some video messages for their mothers.

First Lt. Devon Jensen stationed at the Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia wished his mother a happy mother’s day along with Master Sgt. Charisse Drinkall. Master Sgt. Abby McNally at the Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait said she missed and loved her mom.

But, the well-wishes don’t end there, a mom in Siouxland was gifted one of life’s greatest gifts for the holiday.

Yohanna was born Sunday morning at UnityPoint – St. Luke’s to Mom Rebecca and Dad Tyler. She weighed in at nearly 8 pounds and measured 18 inches long.

“It’s special, yeah. I thought it was. She was three days past her due date. I thought it was pretty cool that it landed on Mother’s Day,” said her mom.