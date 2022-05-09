SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – As summer approaches, many Siouxland schools are preparing for high school graduations.

The Sioux City (SC) Community School District (CSD) announced its schedule for this year’s graduates.

Each SCCSD high school will hold a graduation ceremony at the Tyson Events Center; doors will open to the public open hour before each ceremony at the Tyson.

A list of the schedule, including other Siouxland schools, is shown below.

School/LocationDate/Time
Milford CSDSaturday, May 14 – 2 p.m.
Boyer Valley CSDSunday, May 15 – 2 p.m.
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn CSDSunday, May 15
Hinton CSD at High School Gym Sunday, May 15 – 2 p.m.
Lawton-Bronson CSDSunday, May 15 – 2 p.m.
Sibley-Ocheyedan CSDSunday, May 15 – 2 p.m.
South Sioux City CSD (Last names starting A-Ln) at High School Mini DomeSunday, May 15 – 10 a.m.
South Sioux City CSD (Last names starting Lo-Z) at High School Mini DomeSunday, May 15 – 1 p.m.
Spirit Lake CSDSunday, May 15 – 2 p.m.
Boyden-Hull CSD at High School GymSunday, May 22 – 2 p.m.
Cherokee CSDSunday, May 22 – 2 p.m.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton CSD Sunday, May 22 – 2 p.m.
Sioux Center CSD at BJ Haan AuditoriumSunday, May 22 – 2 p.m.
South O’Brien CSD at West Gym in PaullinaSunday, May 22 – 2 p.m.
Spencer CSDSunday, May 22 – 2:30 p.m.
Storm Lake CSD at Buena Vista UniversitySunday, May 22 – 2 p.m.
Woodbury Central CSDSunday, May 22 – 1:30 p.m.
Sioux City CSD North High SchoolSaturday, May 28 – 11 a.m.
Sioux City CSD West High School and VIBE AcademySaturday, May 28 – 2:30 p.m.
Sioux City CSD East High SchoolSaturday, May 28 – 6 p.m.
Sheldon CSD at Sheldon High School Sunday, May 29 – 2 p.m.