SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – As summer approaches, many Siouxland schools are preparing for high school graduations.

The Sioux City (SC) Community School District (CSD) announced its schedule for this year’s graduates.

Each SCCSD high school will hold a graduation ceremony at the Tyson Events Center; doors will open to the public open hour before each ceremony at the Tyson.

A list of the schedule, including other Siouxland schools, is shown below.