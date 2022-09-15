SPENCER, Iowa (KCAU) — Thousands of Siouxlanders filled the Clay County Fairgrounds in Spencer Thursday.

After Thursday, only three days remain on the fair schedule. Thursday was Iowa Corn and Farmers Appeciation Day on the grounds.

“Mostly visiting the concessions, the vendors, the food — lots of food,” said Jess Stofferan and Brent McCoy of Spirit Lake.

Dwight Yokaum will appear at the Grandstand Friday night while Grand Funk Railroad will perform on Saturday and the Outlaw Truck and Tractor Pull wrapping up the fair Sunday evening.