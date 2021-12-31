Sioux City, Iowa (KCAU) — By the time January 1, 2021 hit, most were still stuck processing the year prior. Some couldnt wait for 2021 to begin while others didnt feel ‘ready’ to leave 2020 behind.

Either way, 2021 wasted no time.

Early New Year’s morning, a horrific shooting rocked the city.

Three teens unloaded more than 30 rounds during a drive-by, killing 18-year-old Mia Kritis. Neighbors on Walker Street were left speechless. Family and coworkers gathered to mourn her beautiful soul and the precious life she left behind.

“She was a very caring person like I said, she made it a point to get close to everyone, and she was one of those people that loved so much and gave so much that you worry about what they do for themselves,” Marlee O’Brien, Kritis’ friend, and coworker said.

Shortly after the battle over COVID-19 ramped up and health officials across the Siouxland area were working around the clock, encouraging residents to roll up their sleeves.

Vaccine clinics turned into mobile pop-ups. Each time, hundreds showed out.

Most pop-ups were directed by health leaders in the area Kevin Grieme and Tyler Brock.

Though the allocation of vaccinations spiked during those summer months, the battle over the virus spanned throughout the entire year – and with the emergence of omicron in October, it’s only gotten worse.

“It’s been over a year that we’ve been battling this so I think this is a good thing.”

About 80 people in northwest Iowa had to be evacuated after a Union Pacific train hauling hazardous materials, including fertilizer and asphalt, derailed and then caught fire. Nearly 47 cars were involved.

No injuries were reported but residents in Sibley were forced to deal with the damages for weeks to come.

“They want to be correct about it because the fear of taking one apart from another one, there could be damage to both which can create holes inside those tanks which can create an outpouring of what’s inside of them,” Glenn Anderson the Sibley Administrator said.

In the middle of June, the world-renowned pipe organ company Dobson Pipe Organ Builders in Lake City caught on fire and burned to the ground.

Flames were leaping more than 50 feet into the air for nearly 12 hours

The company’s latest project, which they had already spent about 3,000 hours into the estimated 17,000 total hours, was completely destroyed. Along with the materials and parts they had spent decades acquiring.

“So there was a lot of correspondence and drawings and you know, all of that kind of material, from the planning of the 97 organs that we had built. All those drawings and correspondence were destroyed,” founder Lynn Dobson said.

This year brought pain and heartache, but also stories that made you cry happy tears too.

In August, a blind kitten, who relied on his mom to lead them to things like food and water bonded with a new kitten that guided him daily. Perfect timing considering the mom was about to pass. It was a story that made national headlines.

All with a happy ending too, the cats were adopted by a family in Ohio, who has a son that is also legally blind.

Westwood Junior High experienced a tragic loss in september when Kage McDonald. a 12-year-old boy fell off of a parade float and died.

Students struggled to grieve such a shocking event.

Family and community members honored him on the football field days later.

“We just want to do everything we can to honor Kage and his family.” Cass Burkhart, Westwood football coach said.

Just this month Siouxland experienced their first ever derecho in the month of December. Nearly 50 tornados were tracked from that storm damaging towns not just here in Siouxland but across the midwest

In 2021 Siouxlander’s learned what it means to be a community and how to lean on each other when it’s needed the most.