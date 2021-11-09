2021 Veterans Day events in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A national day meant to remember and honor veterans is coming up this week, and Siouxland is seeing a variety of events take place for the special occasion.

Here are some events Siouxlanders can check out:

Western Iowa Tech Community College Veterans Event on 11/10:

“Western Iowa Tech Community College is hosting an event for Veteran’s Day. The event will be held on November 10 at 11:30 a.m. in the main entrance of the WITCC Sioux City Campus (4647 Stone Ave, Parking lot 1, Entrance 1). The event will include singing of the National Anthem, a presentation of the colors by Junior ROTC of Sioux City Schools, and reading of the POW/MIA poem by retried LtCol Rhonda Briggs.”

– Release from WITCC

Woodbury County Courthouse Observance on 11/11:

“The Woodbury County Commission of Veteran Affairs is sponsoring a Veterans Day observance at 11:00 a.m. on November 11, at the Woodbury County Courthouse. The speaker for the observance will be Chief Master Sergeant Joseph M. Donovan, Commander Chief Master Sergeant at the 185th Air Refueling Wing.

Master of Ceremonies, Travis Morgan, will emcee the event. Others participating in the observance will be the 185th Air Refueling Wing Honor Guard, POW/MIA ceremony by American Legion Post 697, Invocation and Benediction by Major Cory Van Sloten, Chaplain for the 1-113th CAV, Music by Katrina Donovan and taps by Carey Anderson.

Posts and Chapters of various Woodbury County Veterans organizations are encouraged to be present with their colors and will be recognized.

Courthouse doors will open for the observance at 10:30 A.M. and will close again immediately following the observance. The Veterans Day Program will be live streamed on the office Facebook page.”

– Release from Woodbury County Commission of Veteran Affairs

On Thursday, the Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Music Association will have a dinner at the Roof Garden Ballroom at 6 p.m. with music and dancing from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. for Veterans Day.

Don’t forget to check out our special program Veterans Voices, and if you know of any more events for Veterans Day in Siouxland, share them by emailing news@kcautv.com.