2021 River-Cade Parade rolls down Historic Fourth Street

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The heat wasn’t a problem for Siouxlanders lining the streets of Downtown Sioux City.

Folks were ready for the 58th River-Cade Parade Wednesday evening, which rolled down Historic Fourth Street.

Though the parade couldn’t happen last year, many of the participants from parades past were able to pick up where they left off. However, some organizers needed a little time to get back into the swing of things.

“It slowed me down, this year i actually had to think about things I’ve been doing for 35 years I’ve had to think about them, so it’s slowed me down, but really what i think it’s done is people are ready to get out,” said Phil Claeys.

There are still many more events planned for River-Cade 2021. You can see the full schedule here.