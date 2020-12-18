Storm Lake no longer hosting 2021 RAGBRAI due to COVID-19 obstacles

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — Storm Lake officials have decided not to host 2021 RAGBRAI, an annual seven-day bicycle ride across the state of Iowa.

According to the Storm Lake website, officials are facing obstacles that include a strain on local essential workers, an uncertain time frame for COVID-19 vaccinations, and uncertainty over continued infection rates from the virus.

Additionally, they are concerned with having adequate housing for riders as there is a reluctance to host individuals in private homes or school facilities, saying a lack of housing is a difficult aspect to manage to ensure success for this event.

Officials added that ongoing issues surrounding the pandemic make it is impossible to begin the planning process in a timely manner. Local RAGBRAI volunteers are continuing to focus their efforts at their respective work locations during this time.

They are also concerned with fundraising, as the pandemic has made an economic impact on the community.

The community said they still look forward to hosting future RAGBRAI events.

According to the RAGBRAI website, RAGBRAI, an acronym for The Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa, is an annual seven-day bicycle ride across the state and is the oldest, largest and longest recreational bicycle touring event in the world. Their Facebook page said they will be announcing other towns to host the event in the future.