SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s released their top ten most popular baby names of 2021.

Out of more than 2,000 births at UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s this year, Emma was the most popular name choice for girls while William was the number one choice for boys.

Top 10 Girls Names Top 10 Boys Names 1. Emma 1. William 2. Mia 2. Oliver 3. Amelia 3. Mateo 4. Isabella 4. Noah 5. Charlotte 5. Alexander 6. Elizabeth 6. Everett 7. Ellie 7. Henry 8. Mila 8. Ryker 9. Penelope 9. Emiliano 10. Olivia 10. Benjamin

According to BabyCenter, Olivia was the most popular girls name in the United States and Liam was the most popular boys name in the United States for 2021.