SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s released their top ten most popular baby names of 2021.
Out of more than 2,000 births at UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s this year, Emma was the most popular name choice for girls while William was the number one choice for boys.
|Top 10 Girls Names
|Top 10 Boys Names
|1. Emma
|1. William
|2. Mia
|2. Oliver
|3. Amelia
|3. Mateo
|4. Isabella
|4. Noah
|5. Charlotte
|5. Alexander
|6. Elizabeth
|6. Everett
|7. Ellie
|7. Henry
|8. Mila
|8. Ryker
|9. Penelope
|9. Emiliano
|10. Olivia
|10. Benjamin
According to BabyCenter, Olivia was the most popular girls name in the United States and Liam was the most popular boys name in the United States for 2021.