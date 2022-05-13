SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Whiting man facing charges related to gun violence took a plea deal Friday.

Marvin Hildreth, Jr., 21, has excepted a plea deal for acts of gun violence in both Monona and Woodbury Counties, including the death of a man near Luton on Memorial Day 2021.

Hildreth will now be facing charges of voluntary manslaughter and armed with intent for the Woodbury County charges. He will be serving 10 years for the voluntary manslaughter charges and five for the armed with intent. These sentences will be served consecutively.

Hildreth was originally charged with second-degree for the murder of Russel Mohr, of Mapleton, outside of Luton on May 31, 2021. Authorities were dispatched to a residence at 1:30 p.m. where they found a woman with a wounded leg and Mohr dead with multiple gunshot wounds. The woman told authorities that a man in a red car drove up, spoke to Mohr, fired a gun, then drove off.

Authorities found the car described by the woman in Sloan. Hildreth admitted to having a gun in the backseat. He was then taken to the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office to be interviewed.

Hildreth pleaded not guilty using the “stand your ground” defense on July 16, 2021, in Woodbury County Court.

For his charges in Monona County, Hildreth will be facing intimidation with a firearm and eluding law enforcement charges. He will serve five years for intimidation and one year for eluding concurrently, for a total of five years.

Hildreth and two others allegedly drove to an Onawa apartment and assaulted two people followed by Hildreth pulling out a gun, threatening the victims, and firing the gun. Hildreth’s vehicle was identified and a brief vehicle pursuit took place before he was taken into custody.

In all, Hildreth is facing a total of 20 years in prison, five of which are mandatory. There is no bail by statute and he is eligible for parole.

Judge James Daane presided over this case.